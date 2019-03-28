Harry Kane Reveals He Wants to Play in the NFL Once His Football Career Is Over

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has revealed that he has aspirations to become a professional NFL player once he hangs up his football boots.

The 25-year-old has been a long time fan of American sports and was even in attendance at the last Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, where the latter won their sixth title.

While many players complete moves to America to play in MLS during the latter stages of their careers, Kane claims he wants to cross the Atlantic in a decade's time to become a kicker in the NFL.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"[The desire to play in the NFL] is real," Kane told ESPN. "Something that in 10 or 12 years I definitely want to try.

"It goes back to that drive to be the best. Even if I download a game on my phone, can I be the best in the world? 

"If you play in the Premier League and the World Cup and you then play in the NFL, would you then be considered one of the greatest sportsmen ever?"

Kane has built up a close relationship with the New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, through his love for the sport.

Just like Tottenham's star striker, Brady's quality wasn't noticed right away, but the 41-year-old has etched himself into the history books as one of America's greatest ever sports stars.

"Not many people thought he’d become that good, or even play in the NFL, and he went on to become the best ever," Kane added. "At the time, it gave me a real boost to say, look, anything is possible. If you have that self-belief and that drive and that hunger, you can do it.

"We’d kind of become friends but had never met. It was a bit strange. I hadn’t been a fan of any team since I was young and supporting Tottenham."

