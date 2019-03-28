Harry Kane Rewarded MBE for 'Services to Football' After Winning World Cup Golden Boot

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been awarded a MBE for services to football after his exploits with England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane earned himself the Golden Boot at the tournament in Russia last summer with six goals, captaining his side to a fourth-placed finish after reaching the country's first World Cup semi final since Italia 90.

A real honour and an enormously proud day for me and my family.🏅A massive thanks to my @England teammates and coaching staff. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/g70LWpRR1N — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2019

In a post on his official twitter account after receiving the honour, the 25-year-old proclaimed: "A real honour and an enormously proud day for me and my family. A massive thanks to my England teammates and coaching staff."

The Spurs forward is not the first recipient of such an honour from the Three Lions camp, with manager Gareth Southgate earning himself an OBE (one class up from the MBE) for his handling of the squad in Russia.



Speaking to Sky News after the ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where he was presented the award by Prince Willaim, Kane admitted: "I'm so proud, it's a bit out the comfort zone to be off the pitch, but it's a great day for me and my family.

"With football you're in your comfort zone, even in front of thousands of people. Here, you don't want to mess anything up."

He also used the opportunity to praise his teammates who were subject to racist abuse in the 5-1 win over Montenegro for "proving those people wrong" by "winning the game and scoring goals".

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Following the five-goal wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Kane's international goalscoring record now reads 22 goals in 37 appearances, while he also has six assists to his name.

With the remainder of the club season first up on his to-do list, Kane's next ventures with the national team will be in the UEFA Nations League semi finals, where they'll take on the Netherlands on June 6th for a chance to play either Portugal or Switzerland in the final.

