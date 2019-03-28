International Champions Cup: 6 of the Tastiest Pre-Season Friendlies Announced for This Summer

With the current season coming to a close, clubs are already beginning their preparations for next year.

Many fans hate the lull of pre-season, but this summer promises to be an incredibly exciting one, and it's largely down to the International Champions Cup.

Since its inception in 2013, the ICC has given us some mouthwatering fixtures, and here are six of the best from the upcoming tournament.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (20 July)

Despite both enduring challenging periods this season, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid remain two of Europe's top sides, and the meeting between the two could be one of the highlights of the summer.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The last clash between the two sides saw Real come out on top in the 2017/18 Champions League semi-final, so Bayern will be out for revenge.

A strong pre-season is exactly what Real need to move on from a poor campaign, and their squad could even be bolstered by some blockbuster signings. You won't want to miss this one.

Juventus vs Tottenham (21 July)

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to defend the trophy which they won last summer, and must start their campaign with a tough meeting with Juventus.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino's men faced Juve in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League; a tie which La Vecchia Signora won. And that was before the Serie A giants signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

A big victory would certainly send a message to their Premier League competitors, so expect Tottenham to go all-in for this one.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal (23 July)

After facing Bayern, Zinedine Zidane's side must go through Arsenal if they are to lift the trophy, which is easier said than done.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Unai Emery has the Gunners playing some breathtaking football, and they will not be scared of Real, regardless of how many signings they make beforehand.

They also have history on their side, having toppled Los Blancos in the Champions League in 2006. Thierry Henry was on the score sheet back then, but they will need to find a new magician to guide them through this summer.

Tottenham vs Man Utd (25 July)

Two of the Premier League's heavy-hitters will face off as Tottenham take on Manchester United in Shanghai.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The rivals rarely fail to put on a classic, and both sides will definitely be looking to gain a psychological advantage over their opponents with a crushing victory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men picked up a 1-0 win in their last meeting in January, so Tottenham will certainly be out for revenge.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (26 July)

Taking place in New Jersey, this will be the first Madrid derby to be held outside of Europe, and it will undoubtedly be an electric affair.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

It may not be a La Liga fixture, but that does not mean either Real or Atletico Madrid side will accept defeat. Both want to be the pride of their city, but there can only be one winner.

American fans have proven their love for Spanish football in the past, with over 66,000 fans flocking to Miami to watch Real take on Barcelona in 2017. Hopefully, we're in for another historic affair.

Atletico Madrid vs Juventus (10 August)

If you enjoyed the Champions League clash between Atletico and Juventus this year, you'll not want to miss this.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo inspired I Bianconeri to a stunning comeback in the last-16, sending what appeared to be a dig at Diego Simeone with his controversial celebration. The two will come face-to-face a lot sooner than many anticipated, and who knows what could happen.

Atletico will want to assert themselves with a win, with the painful loss still fresh in the memory of the Rojiblancos. There's no chance they will go down without a fight.