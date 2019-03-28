Lautaro Martinez Set to Miss Lazio Clash After Sustaining Thigh Injury on Argentina Duty

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in Argentina's 1-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 21-year-old led the line from the start alongside Juventus' Paulo Dybala, but was forced off in the 56th minute, with a strike from Angel Correa shortly after proving decisive.

⚽ #SelecciónMayor@Argentina 🇦🇷 1 - #Marruecos 🇲🇦 0



¡Final del partido! Con gol de Ángel Correa, el Seleccionado Nacional triunfó en el estadio de Tánger! pic.twitter.com/iNVfmcktmO — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 26, 2019

There was some concern over his condition in the wake of the match, and Inter have now released a statement confirming the type of injury he suffered. It's expected he will at least sit out this Sunday's clash with Lazio at San Siro.

The statement read: "Martinez underwent an MRI scan today after picking up an issue during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco.

"Tests revealed that he has a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. A personalised work plan has been devised for the Argentine forward and he will be evaluated again next week."

There has been some speculation that his absence could open the door for a return to top scorer Mauro Icardi, who has incidentally been absent through injury since he was stripped of the club's captaincy last month.

He seems all but certain to leave the club this summer given the public disputes that have arisen between the two, but is nearing a return from injury and could still play a part in the remainder of the season as Inter look to secure Champions League qualification.

Failing an Icardi re-emergence, it seems likely Keita Balde will fill in up front, as he did in the Nerazzurri's surprise Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.