Lautaro Martinez Set to Miss Lazio Clash After Sustaining Thigh Injury on Argentina Duty

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury in Argentina's 1-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The 21-year-old led the line from the start alongside Juventus' Paulo Dybala, but was forced off in the 56th minute, with a strike from Angel Correa shortly after proving decisive.

There was some concern over his condition in the wake of the match, and Inter have now released a statement confirming the type of injury he suffered. It's expected he will at least sit out this Sunday's clash with Lazio at San Siro. 

The statement read: "Martinez underwent an MRI scan today after picking up an issue during the friendly between Argentina and Morocco.

"Tests revealed that he has a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. A personalised work plan has been devised for the Argentine forward and he will be evaluated again next week."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

There has been some speculation that his absence could open the door for a return to top scorer Mauro Icardi, who has incidentally been absent through injury since he was stripped of the club's captaincy last month. 

He seems all but certain to leave the club this summer given the public disputes that have arisen between the two, but is nearing a return from injury and could still play a part in the remainder of the season as Inter look to secure Champions League qualification. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Failing an Icardi re-emergence, it seems likely Keita Balde will fill in up front, as he did in the Nerazzurri's surprise Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message