Leicester Stay Resolute on Harry Maguire & Ben Chilwell Amid Manchester Clubs' Interest

Leicester City will look to stand firm in the face of considerable interest in defenders Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell from Manchester United and Manchester City this summer.

After his celebrated exploits for England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Maguire has been a rumoured target for United, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen for Ed Woodward to poach the Foxes star last summer.



Meanwhile, Chilwell, who has earned himself six caps for the Three Lions since making his debut in September last year against Switzerland, is high on Pep Guardiola's wishlist at Man City, even with his newfound £40m evaluation following his step up to the international stage.



However, according to the Mirror, Leicester are adamant they will not relinquish any of their key players this summer, as Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha looks to continue his father's legacy of standing firm in the transfer market.

Vichai, who was tragically killed in a helicopter accident last October, was heralded for holding onto Jamie Vardy amid considerable efforts from Arsenal to sign the striker, as well as keeping hold of Riyad Mahrez until he finally received a club-record bid of £60m for the winger from City.

Alongside the defensive duo, fellow Englishman James Maddison has also been heavily linked with a switch, with Tottenham sniffing around the young attacking midfielder, but he is another man that the 2015/16 champions will play hardball on.



And manager Brendan Rodgers has the utmost confidence they will do just, responding to talk over the interest that a number of sides hold in his key players by calmly declaring: “They may well do. But it doesn’t worry me. It happens.

“With Khun Top [Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha], it is all pretty straightforward. It allows me to work in the club how I would want to and that was obviously very, very important [in the decision to join].”