Man Utd Officially Appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Permanent Manager on 3-Year Contract

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Manchester United have officially appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager, handing the Old Trafford legend a three-year contract until 2022.

Solskjaer has overseen an incredible run of 14 wins during his 19 games as caretaker manager after succeeding Jose Mourinho shortly before Christmas.

Despite the club's insistence that nothing would be confirmed before the end of the season, the announcement has been increasingly expected and now ends the ongoing speculation.

It comes as United prepare to host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, ensuring Solskjaer will receive a rapturous welcome from the Old Trafford crowd.

Solskjaer told the club's website: “From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special It club. was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”


Solskjaer has not only put United back in contention to finish in the Premier League top four after eradicating the 11-point gap that existed when he arrived, but has also guided the club to the quarter finals of the Champions League for only the second time since 2011.

No matter what he goes on to achieve during the rest of his time as United boss over the next few seasons, the historic aggregate comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 will forever remain one of his greatest moments.

