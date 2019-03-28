Manchester City 'Hopeful' of New Deal for Leroy Sane as Club Table Offer to Double Forward's Wages

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane could be set for a drastic wage hike should he finally put pen to paper on a contract extension with the Prremier League champions, with the latest reports on the story suggesting the club are 'hopeful' it will happen in the forseeable future.

Despite having two years to run on his current terms, Sane is thought to have been in dialogue with the club over a new deal throughout the season, and it seems like a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' given that Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero have all recently signed long-term deals.

The club are keen on adding three years to his stay, according to The Mirror, and to do so they are seemingly prepared to double his current wages to £180,000 per week.

If true, it comes as a well-deserved reward for the increasingly consistent form he has showed since signing from Schalke for £36m in 2016.

Despite a patchy start to the season, he has grown into his first team role on the left wing under Pep Guardiola, and has netted 14 goals and recorded 17 assists in 38 appearances since the start of the season - including direct involvement in four of City's seven goals as they smashed his former side Schalke to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals.

His form has also earned him a return to the Germany side, and after being left out of the squad that made the World Cup in the summer, he scored in the 3-2 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday.

His next goal - renewed contract or not - will be to secure an unprecedented quadruple with City, as they remain in contention for the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, having already won the EFL Cup.