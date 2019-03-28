Manuel Pellegrini Admits Sale of West Ham's Declan Rice Is a 'Matter of Price' Amid Man Utd Interest

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellgrini has admitted that Declan Rice could be sold if a suitable offer is made, following speculation that Manchester United are interested in the 20-year-old defensive midfielder and new England international.

There are rumours that United plan to target Rice this summer as part of a plan to buy English talent, while Manchester City have also been linked with the player in recent months.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Pellegrini was unsurprisingly asked about the possible interest in Rice as he spoke to the press ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash with Everton, but his response will have done little to fill Hammers fans with confidence when it comes to keeping their best players.

"In that case as always it's just a matter of price," the Chilean is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Maybe the big teams decide to pay an important amount of money. If it's a good deal for the club and it's a good deal for the player and he improves with his career, they can do it."

Rice has been with West Ham since the age of 14 when he joined the club from Chelsea.

He made his senior debut in May 2017 in a Premier League game against Burnley and went on to establish himself in the first team while still a teenager during the 2017/18 season.

Rice has played in 28 of West Ham's 30 Premier League games so far this season, starting all 28 of them, and hasn't missed a single league fixture since 1 September.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The player remains contracted to the Hammers until June 2024, with the option of a further year, after signing a new long-term deal towards the end of 2018.

A report from The Sun values Rice at £40m, but given his age, existing reputation, potential and the current nature of the transfer market, that number might be considered to be somewhat low.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message