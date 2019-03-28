Mike Phelan & Michael Carrick Set for New Deals at Man Utd Following Solskjaer Appointment

Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and the rest of Ole Gunnar Solskjear's backroom staff are all set for new three-year deals following the Norwegian's full-time appointment at Manchester United.

After Jose Mourinho's sacking in December, Solskjaer has guided United to 14 wins, two draws and just three losses across all competitions. At the time of Mourinho's departure, the club possessed a goal difference of zero in the Premier League - it is now +18.

Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent manager!



🎵 "Ole's at the wheel...full time!" 🎵 pic.twitter.com/6KDasCaNFp — 90min (@90min_Football) March 28, 2019

According to the Times, it was this improvement in results, performance, morale and relations between board and club that pushed the hierarchy to act in the international break and begin the negotiations to keep the 46-year-old beyond this summer.

It is understood that he signed a contract worth £7m-a-year, less than half the salary that Mourinho garnered, but considerably larger than the £400,000 he commanded per year at Molde.

It has also been revealed that the Red Devils have paid the Norwegian club an unspecified compensation fee to keep Solskjaer on board in Manchester, with Oystein Neerland, Molde's managing director, confirming: “Molde will get compensation but there was no fee agreed beforehand.

Every #MUFC fan right now: 😁😁😁 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 28, 2019

“I have had contact with Ed Woodward yesterday and today. Then Ole communicated [the news of his appointment] to us today.”

It was anticipated that Solskjaer would return to his native land once his interim term had ended. However, speaking to MUTV immediately after his appointment, Solskjaer admitted: “That [word] ‘caretaker’ in front of ‘manager’ didn’t really sit right with me."

He continued: “It’s truly an honour. This is a dream job for anyone in football and especially for anyone who’s been involved in Manchester United. To be given the opportunity to move the club forward, with all the potential there is, it’s fantastic.”

“We have games coming up, the summer transfer window, improving the squad, talking to the players about how we want them to approach next season coming back. I’ve been discussing with Ed and the club my ideas for the future, now they’re my decisions to make.”