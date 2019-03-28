SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action on Saturday following the international break as they travel to SC Freiburg, hoping to keep their slender lead at the top of the table.

Niko Kovac's side are currently level on points with nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund, yet their superior goal difference means they head into their clash against the 11th place side as leaders.

Die Roten have won their last seven league matches heading into the weekend's fixture against a Freiburg side who have managed only seven wins all season.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 30 March What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Schwarzwald-Stadion

TV Channel/Live Stream? Fox Sports 2 Referee? Deniz Aytekin



Team News

Kovac welcomes back attacking midfielder Meritan Shabani, who returns from a muscular problem after missing Bayern's win over Mainz.

Arguably the best bit of news for Die Roten is the imminent return of Corentin Tolisso, who has been out with a cruciate ligament rupture since September and could potentially make a cameo on Saturday. The league leaders could also see the return of Arjen Robben from a calf strain, who is set to leave the Bavarian side in the summer.

For Freiburg, long-term absentees Roland Sallai and Lukas Kubler are still unavailable and will not feature this season, while Philipp Leinhart is still recovering from a concussion.

Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich Neuer; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Goretzka, Thiago, Gnabry, James, Coman; Lewandowksi. Freiburg Shwolow; Gunter, Heintz, Schlotterbeck, Stenzel; Grifo, Abrashi, Frantz, Haberer; Waldschmidt, Petersen

Head-to-Head Record

Freiburg have only beaten Bayern twice in the Bundesliga in the last 23 years, both of those results coming at home, as Kovac's side hold a strong advantage heading into the clash.





The reverse fixture back in November provided a shock result though, as Lucas Holer's strike one minute from time cancelled out Serge Gnabry's opener to earn the visitors a surprise draw.

Further good news for the hosts is that Kovac has never beaten them as a manager in five attempts, however, Robert Lewandowski has 13 goals in his last 13 meetings against Saturday's opponents.

Recent Form

After failing to get going at the beginning of the season, Bayern find themselves in imperious league form ahead of Saturday's match, winning their last seven in the Bundesliga without conceding in the last two.

Furthermore, their last two matches have seen them score a total of 12 goals against Mainz and Wolfsburg respectively. They did crash out of the Champions League to Liverpool, however, with Die Roten's 3-1 home defeat ending their European run.

Frieburg find themselves in something of a resurgence after losing just once in their last five matches, with two draws and two wins easing their relegation fears.

SC Freiburg Bayern Munich Mönchengladbach 1-1 Freiburg (15/3)

Mainz 0-6 Bayern Munich (17/3) Freiburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin (9/3) Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (13/3)

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Freiburg (2/3) Bayern Munich 6-0 Wolfsburg (09/3)

Freiburg 5-1 Augsburg (23/2) Mönchengladbach 1-5 Bayern Munich(02/2)

Schalke 04 0-0 Freiburg (16/2) Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin (23/2)



Prediction

After coming under heavy criticism for their early season stutter, in which many called for the sacking of Kovac, Bayern have been excellent of late in the league and have capitalised on Dortmund's recent slip-ups.

Analysing how @FCBayernEN's midfield maestros make it all work 🇪🇸🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/rdv5Yt4iWw — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 21, 2019

They have one of Europe's in form players in Gnabry, who is simply unplayable at present, and is likely to add to his scoring record on Saturday's win. Ahead of what will be a crucial game next week against Dortmund, it is vital the leaders continue their dominance, with Freiburg likely to fall victim to their scintillating form.

Goals for sure, but not for both teams.

Prediction: Freiburg 0-3 Bayern Munich