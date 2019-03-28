Thibaut Courtois Backtracks on Gareth Bale Criticism After 'Badly Translated' Interview

By 90Min
March 28, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has insisted that under-fire forward Gareth Bale is his friend and that a recent interview during which he appeared to criticise the Welsh superstar for not adapting to the Spanish way of life was badly translated.

Speaking to a Belgian newspaper in February, Courtois revealed that the Real squad knows Bale as 'The Golfer' and was reported to have said that the €100m star once chose to go to bed early rather than join the rest of the players for a late night dinner, as is customary in Spain.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Picked up in Spain and England, it added fuel to an existing fire as it was published soon after Marcelo had claimed that he and Bale do not really speak, despite sitting next to each other in the dressing room, only ever exchanging basic greetings because of Bale's language barrier.

Agent Jonathan Barnett furiously defended his client earlier this month, telling Sky Sports: "Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he's happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players."

Now, Courtois appears to have backtracked on his part in the story, setting the record straight during an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

"Bale is one of my best friends in the dressing room, we speak English and I also am passionate about golf," the goalkeeper said. "He also understands Spanish. That interview was badly translated, it created a problem when there wasn't one."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

During the same interview, Courtois also spoke of his desire to see international colleague and former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard join him at Real this summer.

"For me, he is one of the best in the world and as a friend I would like him to be here," he said.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message