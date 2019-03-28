Tim Cahill to Retire Next Month After Incredible 22-Year Playing Career

March 28, 2019

Everton midfielder Tim Cahill will retire at the end of this month, with his contract with Indian Super League club Jamshedpur expiring imminently. 

Cahill made 276 appearances for the Toffees between 2004 and 2012, scoring 68 goals, and has since spent time in MLS, Australia, and with former club Millwall before moving to India in August. 

Sky Sports, however, say he will bring his 22-year playing career to an end at the end of March, having appeared 11 times in India. 

Speaking to Optus Sport (via FOX in Australia) about his decision, the 39-year-old said:  “I’d love to keep playing, you know I'm 39, had a great stint for six months in India. But I’m an old man now in football years,

“I’m interested in TV, going to start my A Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.

Mark Kolbe/GettyImages

“It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I’m really thankful. I’m someone that massively respects the game and I’ll take my time to learn more. Coaching is something that’s definitely going to be on the horizon.”

