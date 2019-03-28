Transfer Rumours: Barça & Man Utd Join Hudson-Odoi Race, Everton Want 'Portuguese Mbappe' & More

The international break is over but the rumours never end. To paraphrase the band Journey they go on and on and on.

Anyway, here's a roundup of the latest transfer rumours from around the web...

Barcelona and Man Utd Join the Race for Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one popular boy.

Not only do Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Liverpool have an interest in the newly minted England star, but 'ALL of Europe's top clubs' are 'on alert', according to the Mirror (their use of caps not mine).

Barcelona and Manchester United are the latest duo to have 'muscled into the race' for the attacking starlet, says the report. If you can't get in the Chelsea team why not try to go and displace Lionel Messi, eh?

After rejecting Bayern's offers in January, Chelsea's irksome transfer ban has only made them even more resistant to a summer sale. However, CHO's current deal only runs until 2020 when he could walk out on a free, just like Eden Hazard.

It's a pickle for the Blues.

Man Utd Add €30m French Defensive Starlet to Summer Longlist

Hudson-Odoi isn't the only 18-year-old catching Man Utd's eye, with St. Etienne's William Saliba a target for the Red Devils, according to French site Le10Sport.





The report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are best positioned among Saliba's suitors and could look to advance talks in the coming weeks...among other transfer report cliches.





Centre back Saliba, who is a France youth international, is valued at €30m, while St. Etienne would look to arrange a season-long loan back as part of any deal.





United meanwhile have also been linked with every other living centre back.

Everton Target 'Portuguese Mbappe' as Search for Goals Continues

While United are on the hunt for defenders this summer, Everton's focus is likely to be on finding someone at the other end of the pitch.

The Toffees sure haven't had much success with picking strikers in recent years, but credit to them, every transfer window they plough on, looking for the one.

Rafael Leao is top of the shortlist according to journalist Duncan Castles on The Transfer Window podcast.

The 19-year-old Lille forward, dubbed the 'Portuguese Mbappe' for fans of needless hype, has scored seven times in Ligue 1 this season and currently turns out for Portugal's Under-21s.

According to Castles, Lille will find it difficult to stand in the way of Leao if a big offer comes in, while the Toffees have been in touch with the starlet's representatives.

Manchester City, Tottenham and Dortmund have been linked previously, while Barcelona supposedly sent scouts to cast their eyes over him as recently as last month.

Spurs Joined by West Ham in Race for Torino Midfielder

With Mousa Dembele gone and Victor Wanyama and Eric Dier often on the treatment table, midfielders are the order of the day for Spurs, should they decide to rummage through the drawers and dust off the old chequebook this summer.

Specifically, Torino's Soualiho Meite is a target according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness).

The 25-year-old who was signed for less than £10m in the summer of 2018 is now valued at more than double that, while Spurs' rivals West Ham (who also have a physio's room stacked full of midfielders and whatever Jack Wilshere is these days) are also keeping watch.

The former France youth international has been an important player for Torino this season, but his tally of two goals and two assists in 2018/19 isn't the most eye-catching for those not versed in Serie A.

Wolves, Brighton and Norwich Keen on Leyton Orient Starlet

@leytonorientfc player Dan Happe. For my money the best young player to come through under the new regime. Calm under pressure, accurate passer, reads the game well, cultured, rarely makes a mistake. A million pound player imho. pic.twitter.com/6s4WENwJBe — Andy Gilson (@orientgantry) March 27, 2019

And finally, we started with one coveted youngster, so let's finish with another. 20-year-old Leyton Orient star Dan Happe is almost as popular as Hudson-Odoi.

Wolves, Brighton and Norwich are all interested in the defender according to the Sun.

With only another year to run on his contract with the National League side, Happe - who is described as a 'ball-playing centre back' (as opposed to a man-playing one) - could be sold for just £200k.

The Sun tease that Happe's future future could be dependent on Orient's promotion charge this season. The O's currently sit top of the National League with two games in hand and look fairly nailed on to get back into the Football League.