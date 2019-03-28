Yeovil Town Ladies to Enter Administration After Continued Financial Struggles

Yeovil Town Ladies will soon be going into administration, following a season full of financial problems for the club.

The Women’s Super League side have had a difficult season in the top flight, having sat bottom of the table for the majority of their campaign. The Glovers were also deducted ten points by the Football Association, all but condemning them to the Championship.

NEWS: #YTLFC issue update on financial situation and next season... https://t.co/Ij6K3ZGjgA pic.twitter.com/w3Vt7I4Pmi — Yeovil Town Ladies FC (@YeovilLadiesFC) March 28, 2019

In a statement on the club’s official website, they said: “Yeovil Town Ladies has accepted the decision of the FA to impose sporting sanctions on the club due to the financial difficulties which were announced earlier this month. The club therefore recognises that it will not be playing in the FA Women's Super League next season.”





The FA confirmed that the WSL side have notified them of their intention to appoint an administrator.

Yeovil have been struggling financially all season, since they became a full-time, professional club before the start of the season. The Glovers now sit bottom of the league with minus six points, having recorded just one win all season against Everton last November.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Earlier this month, the club were forced to make cuts to their staff in a bid to keep their financial status healthy. As well as this, Yeovil are now considering reverting back to part-time status in an effort to keep the club alive.

In their statement, they added: “The club would like to thank the fans for their incredible support this season and would ask if they could please continue to get behind it and make the final games a celebration of how far it has come and join in the next stage of its development.

“The club is now looking forward to establishing itself in the Championship next season and once again building its future on and off the field.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Yeovil are 15 points off safety with five games to go, and would need to win all of their remaining games as well as rely on Everton and Brighton to lose all of their remaining games to survive any chance of survival.

This would be the third consecutive season the Glovers have finished bottom of the top flight, though their first relegation from the division due to there being no relegation in 2017 and the FA club licensing process in 2018.

With Yeovil travelling to the Toffees on Sunday afternoon, a defeat or even a draw would officially seal their relegation and send them down to the Championship.