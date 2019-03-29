Abdoulaye Doucoure Admits He Wants Move to Champions League Club After Liverpool & PSG Links

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted he wants a move to a Champions League club in the 'next few years', prompting further speculation about his future with the Hornets.

The Frenchman has been a standout in midfield under Javi Gracia, and was linked with PSG and Liverpool a bit earlier in the season, but immediate speculation died down when no January move came to fruition.

Since then, it has been quiet on the transfer news front surrounding the 26-year-old, but that hasn't halted his ambition, which he addressed via Sky Sports.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"Everyone knows my ambition," Doucoure said. "I am playing football to win titles, to play with quality players.

"At Watford I am very happy, but the most important thing for me is to be focused on my performance. In the summer if something happens with the club, we will see what happens.

"Playing in the Champions League is one of my dreams and a lot of the squad want to do it as well. I think I can do it in the next few years."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Doucoure joined Watford from Stade Rennais back in 2016, and has virtually been an ever-present in the Premier League ever since.

His performances at the Vicarage Road side have put him on the radar of Europe's elite, and that's something he adds he will always be grateful for, regardless of where his future lies.

"I will always be grateful to Watford for giving me this opportunity and to the fans because they always support us and me in the stadium," he said.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"I feel very confident here, I feel very happy and I think if I can reach a big club, everyone will be happy for me."