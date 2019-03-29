Atletico Madrid Stand Firm on €150m Release Clause for Saul Amid Man City & Barcelona Interest

Atletico Madrid are standing firm on Saul Niguez's €150m release clause amid growing interest from Manchester City and Barcelona, according to a report from Spain.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested both City and Barcelona have made enquiries over the Spain international's availability ahead of a potential move in the summer.



Despite not having the best of seasons with Atletico this year, Spanish publication AS have claimed Diego Simeone's side will not budge on the €150m release clause in his contract.

The report adds Los Rojiblancos still see Saul as the future of the club, and have made it clear to City that the €100m the Premier League side have indicated they are willing to pay for the midfielder would not be enough.

The 24-year-old's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano runs until 2026, but his recent change of agent had heightened speculation that the Spaniard could be on his way out.

Saúl Ñíguez: Has made more tackles (194) than any other player since the start of the 2017/18 La Liga season



Although the side are expected to sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer once the Mexican's contract with the Portuguese club runs down, Saul's place in the squad is not thought to be directly affected by it.

AS claim that Simeone is keen on keeping existing central midfielders Koke, Rodrigo, Thomas and Saul and, while Barcelona have also registered their interest in the latter, he is unlikely to be allowed to leave.



Having come through the Atletico academy, Saul has made 240 first-team appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 33 goals.