Brighton vs Southampton: Chris Hughton's Best Available Lineup

Brighton host Southampton at the Amex on Saturday in what can be considered a vital six-pointer, as both sides battle to stay in the Premier League.

Brighton sit three points above the Saints with a game in hand, with a win likely to ensure their survival. With consecutive victories in the Premier League and a penalty shootout triumph over Millwall in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, Brighton enter the clash in good form.

With Pascal Gross doubtful, Brighton are likely to play three across midfield the midfield, in what is a fairly familiar 4-5-1 formation for the Seagulls.

Here's a look at how they could line up for the clash with Southampton:

Goalkeeper and Defenders



Matt Ryan (GK) - Although he hasn't quite hit the heights of his very promising debut campaign in England's top flight, the Australian is respected as solid goalkeeper throughout the division.





Martin Montoya (RB) - The Barca youth product has established himself as first-choice ahead of club captain Bruno following his arrival from Valencia in the summer.





Lewis Dunk (CB) - Another who hasn't reached his standards from the previous season, Dunk is now nevertheless established as a good centre back at this level, and has even been capped by England.





Shane Duffy (CB) - The Republic of Ireland has had another excellent season for the Seagulls, demonstrating his dominance in the air by bagging five goals in the league.





Bernardo (LB) - A summer signing from RB Leipzig, Bernardo has impressed when he's been given opportunities, and has deserved to play far more often when compared to Gaetan Bong.

Midfielders

Anthony Knockaert (RM) - Regularly a star player in the Championship, Knockaert has found life as a Premier League player much more challenging. The Frenchman's output has increased this season, however, with eight goal contributions compared to last season's four.





Yves Bissouma (CM) - A summer signing from Lille, Bissouma has failed to established himself as a starter for the Seagulls. However, with Gross' injury, the 22-year-old has an opportunity to display his talents.





Dale Stephens (DM) - A steady if not spectacular presence in the middle of the park, Stephens gives the Brighton team balance.





Davy Propper (CM) - A regular goal scorer from midfield for PSV Eindhoven, Propper has failed to replicate that output during his time in England. Despite one goal in two seasons, the Dutchman is relatively well-rounded, contributing defensively and starting attacks from deep.





Solly March (LM) - Overcoming internationals Jose Izquierdo and Alireza Jahanbakhsh to the left wing spot, March has enjoyed his best spell in the top flight. Despite not being prolific, the Englishman has a keen eye for a pass and works tirelessly.

Striker



Glenn Murray (ST) - At 35 years of age, Murray continues the most prolific spell of his career in the Premier League. Having scored 12 league goals last season, Murray has moved into double figures once more, as he proves that experience cannot be overlooked at this level.