Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Set on Leaving Chelsea Despite Maurizio Sarri's 'Guarantee' Over Game Time

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still set for a move away from Chelsea this summer despite Maurizio Sarri revealing the England international would be handed more game time towards the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and recent reports have suggested that the winger would not entertain any talks of a new deal at Chelsea.



Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri revealed that Hudson-Odoi would be given more starts due to the side's intense schedule in both the Premier League and Europa League.

Sarri said (as quoted by the club's official website): "We have to play eight matches in 28 days. I am sure Callum will start in two or three of those matches. Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, for me it is the same. I am really very confident in him.

‘It’s not a problem for me to put him in the starting XI in a Premier League match. He is ready. But I can only play with two wingers, and we have Hazard, Willian and Pedro. In the near future probably he will start 75 or 80 per cent of matches."

Despite Sarri's comments, ESPN claim Hudson-Odoi is intent on leaving Chelsea this summer even with the club being served with a transfer ban.

The report claims with the teenager only having 12 months left on his contract, this year would represent the final time the Blues could potentially command a sizeable fee for the winger.

In addition, the Evening Standard suggest Chelsea have grown frustrated over the influence of both Hudson-Odoi's father and brother, and that they have proven to be difficult to negotiate with.

Buzzing to have made my full international debut with a 5-1 win vs Montenegro, happy to assist my bro @rossbarkley❤️🦁👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/gzCfXYtlYt — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 25, 2019

It claims that the club's requests to return phone calls have been ignored, and that the duo have played a key role behind the scenes in the winger's decision to hand in a transfer request back in January.

In addition to Bayern Munich, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been linked with Hudson-Odoi.

With the international break over, Hudson-Odoi could feature as Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Cardiff.