Callum Hudson-Odoi Still Set on Leaving Chelsea Despite Maurizio Sarri's 'Guarantee' Over Game Time

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still set for a move away from Chelsea this summer despite Maurizio Sarri revealing the England international would be handed more game time towards the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and recent reports have suggested that the winger would not entertain any talks of a new deal at Chelsea.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri revealed that Hudson-Odoi would be given more starts due to the side's intense schedule in both the Premier League and Europa League.

Sarri said (as quoted by the club's official website): "We have to play eight matches in 28 days. I am sure Callum will start in two or three of those matches. Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, for me it is the same. I am really very confident in him.

‘It’s not a problem for me to put him in the starting XI in a Premier League match. He is ready. But I can only play with two wingers, and we have Hazard, Willian and Pedro. In the near future probably he will start 75 or 80 per cent of matches."

Despite Sarri's comments, ESPN claim Hudson-Odoi is intent on leaving Chelsea this summer even with the club being served with a transfer ban. 

The report claims with the teenager only having 12 months left on his contract, this year would represent the final time the Blues could potentially command a sizeable fee for the winger.

In addition, the Evening Standard suggest Chelsea have grown frustrated over the influence of both Hudson-Odoi's father and brother, and that they have proven to be difficult to negotiate with.

It claims that the club's requests to return phone calls have been ignored, and that the duo have played a key role behind the scenes in the winger's decision to hand in a transfer request back in January.

In addition to Bayern Munich, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona have all been linked with Hudson-Odoi.

With the international break over, Hudson-Odoi could feature as Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Cardiff. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message