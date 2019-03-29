Chelsea Prepare £100k-a-Week Offer to Convince Callum Hudson-Odoi to Stay

Chelsea have been tipped to offer teenage starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi a huge new contract worth £100,000-per-week in a desperate attempt to get the player to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi, who made his full senior England debut earlier this week before even starting a Premier League game, is due to be out of contract at Chelsea in 2020 and is widely believed to want to leave the club in order to advance his fledgling career.

SAVO PRELEVIC/GettyImages

Bayern Munich have been the club most heavily linked with a move, even offering a reported £35m during the January transfer window. Chelsea held firm then, but Bayern are expected to return in summer, while Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all also now rumoured to be keeping an eye on developments surrounding the 18-year-old.

With a transfer ban set to prevent the club from signing new players this summer or next January, it is imperative that Chelsea keep Hudson-Odoi. But their only chance of doing so will be to convince him to sign a new contract that will stop other teams from being able to poach him for what could potentially be nominal compensation as a free agent next year.

According to the latest on the saga from the Evening Standard, Chelsea will 'consider' offering Hudson-Odoi a deal worth six figures each week - £100,000, with more talks scheduled before the end of the season as fight tooth and nail to keep him.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

That is an enormous amount of money for a player his age and is an improvement on their last offer, a reported £85,000-per-week that the player is believed to have rejected.

It is thought that game time, rather than money, will be a more influential factor in Hudson-Odoi deciding his future. In other words, it may not matter how much financial incentive Chelsea offer if they fail to give him assurances that he will get on the pitch more regularly.