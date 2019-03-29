FA Announce Mark Bullingham Will Be Appointed as New CEO to Replace Outgoing Martin Glenn

The Football Association have announced that Mark Bullingham will be appointed as its new CEO to replace the outgoing Martin Glenn.

Glenn had confirmed last December that he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season, although the exact date of when Bullingham is expected to take over the reins has yet to be revealed.

"He is undoubtedly the best person to lead The FA as we head into an exciting new era."https://t.co/SGfEvKSbB7 — The FA (@FA) March 29, 2019

Having joined the FA in 2016 as its commercial and marketing director, Bullingham's role at the FA developed into being the organisation's chief commercial and football development officer, and has played a key role in helping grow annual revenue by 25% and securing key sponsorship deals with Nike and Barclays amongst others.

Speaking after the confirmation of his new role, Bullingham said (as quoted by the official FA website): "This is an incredibly exciting time to be at The Football Association and I’m delighted to be given this opportunity.





"I’m confident in the talent and determination of the workforce here and the direction we are heading together.

Commercial executive Mark Bullingham promoted internally by English FA to be chief executive.

Just leaves @premierleague, @efl and @PFA CEO vacancies to fill in English football — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 29, 2019

"However, there is still a huge amount to do; from transforming the quality of amateur pitches, to doubling the women’s and girls’ game across the country, to hosting major international tournaments, to building digital tools to help volunteers across all areas of the grassroots game. The to-do list is long but we know that as a team, we can deliver huge progress."

FA chairman Greg Clarke added: "Following a full and thorough recruitment process, it gives me huge pleasure and great confidence that the best candidate has come from within the organisation.

Good luck to Mark Bullingham as the English FA’s new chief exec. Very personable, down to earth, etc. Positive about the women’s game too. — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) March 29, 2019

"Mark has played a key role in the recent success of The FA and under his leadership the organisation will continue to break new ground.

"I know Mark and his qualities well. He is undoubtedly the best person to lead The FA as we head into an exciting new era."