Jan Siewert Reveals Abdelhamid Sabiri Has Struggled at Huddersfield Due to Injury Problems

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Huddersfield manager Jan Siewert has disclosed the reason why he has been leaving Abdelhamid Sabiri out of the first team squad, revealing the 22-year-old has struggled with injury.

Sabiri was signed from Nürnberg in 2017 having scored five goals in just seven league starts for the German outfit in the 2016/17 season. However, the attacking midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Terriers.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

A fractured collarbone suffered against Bournemouth in December ruled him out for several months, but in recent weeks he has made a return to fitness, highlighted by his appearance in Germany's Under-21 match against England during the recent international break. 


However, Sabiri remains out of the picture regarding Huddersfield's first team, but when posed the question in a press conference, Siewert revealed as quoted by Examiner Live: ''He's not fully fit.''


Referring to his recent substitute appearance for Germany's Under-21 side, Siewert explained: ''It showed that he had just a short time of playing time so of course it will still take time I think. But of course we will have a look at him.''

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Huddersfield travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League, as their chances of survival become increasingly unlikely. 

