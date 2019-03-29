Kai Havertz Insists He 'Knows What He Wants' as Bayern Consider €100m Summer Bid

Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz has refused to be drawn on rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich, but added that his situation will be made clearer in the summer.

Bayern have a reputation for recruiting the Bundesliga's top talent, and 19-year-old Havertz certainly fits the bill. The midfielder has long been one of Germany's hottest prospects, and reports have suggested the Bavarians are plotting a €100m bid as part of their squad overhaul.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Speaking to Eurosport, Havertz gave a cryptic response when asked whether there was any truth to the rumours, suggesting he has already made up his mind about the move.

He said: "I know that I have a contract here and I want to do everything I can to help us qualify for international competition next season. There is a lot of speculation, but I still have a contract here until 2022. In the summer we will know more.





"I do not believe everything that's in the paper. There's a lot of talk in general, some things are true, some are not, I personally am good with the headlines because I know what I want.

"I am a person who can handle this well and my family and friends help me to remember where I come from. I am 19 years old and play in Leverkusen, but I have not achieved much yet."

After making his debut for Leverkusen in 2016, Havertz has established himself as one of the league's finest youngsters. Despite being just 19, he has made 97 appearances for his club, racking up 21 goals and 22 assists in all competitions.

He has already reached ten goals this season and was rewarded with his first call-up for the German national team in September, before starting his first game for Joachim Low's side two months later.

Bayern are expected to spend heavily this summer in an attempt to rejuvenate their ageing squad. Niko Kovac's side have already parted with considerable sums to sign both Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, and many more are expected to follow suit.

Havertz is one of their primary targets, whilst the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner have also been linked with moves to the Allianz Arena, in what certainly looks set to be a memorable summer transfer window for Bayern fans.