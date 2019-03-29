Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up on Toby Alderweireld's Future Amid Rumours of Potential Summer Move

March 29, 2019

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has downplayed suggestions Toby Alderweireld could leave the club in the summer despite growing rumours of a potential move away.

The Belgium international has been the source of great transfer speculation in recent seasons, with Premier League rivals Manchester United known admirers of the centre back.

However, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Spurs manager Pochettino played down rumours linking Alderweireld with a move away, and confirmed the 30-year-old remained firmly in his plans.


He said as quoted by Football.London: "It’s the same as myself. Last season, how many rumours about were there him and others? And at the end we are all here.

"He’s in our plans, of course and then, here in Tottenham the circumstances about what you want, your agent, your dad, your family, your club, your manager, your chairman. 

"It is about many things together in the same place take the best decision for everyone. But it’s not only a decision from one side, it is not always. There are a lot of components that make the best decision for the club and in this case the player."

After making his breakthrough in professional football with Ajax, Alderweireld enjoyed a fine season at Southampton in 2014, which earned him a move to Spurs at the end of the season.

In his fourth campaign at the club, the defender has featured 153 times for the Premier League side, scoring six goals, and has also earned 90 caps with Belgium.

