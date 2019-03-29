Nicolas Tagliafico's Agent Confirms Summer Intentions as Arsenal Battle Spanish Giants for Left Back

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, a reported target for Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona, will more than likely be on the move this summer after the Argentine's agent publicly declared his client is ready to 'take a leap' and join a new club.

Tagliafico has been star of Ajax's European revival in the Champions League this season and was part of Argentina's squad at last summer's World Cup in Russia. Arsenal have been one of the club's most heavily linked with a move, as have Atletico Madrid.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

According to what agent Ricardo Schlieper is believed to have told Muy Independiente Radio in Argentina, an offer of a new contract from Ajax has been rejected and Tagliafico will look to the transfer market and move on from Amsterdam instead.

"Ajax made an offer, but it wasn't accepted because it's the right time to take a leap. Let's see what happens in the market," Schlieper commented.

"There has been no talk of numbers with Ajax, but they will ask for a significant amount - I think it will be more than €20m," the agent added.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Arsenal are at a point where they need to think about replacing veteran full-back Nacho Monreal, a player who will celebrate his 34th birthday next season.

Similarly, Atletico cannot continue to rely on 33-year-old Filipe Luis for too much longer and will need to think about the future, especially after also sanctioning the €80m summer sale of Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich this week.

Real Madrid have been tipped to potentially sell long serving left-back Marcelo this summer as part of a wider overhaul at the Bernabeu. Barcelona, meanwhile, are thought to be keen on signing a dependable understudy for Jordi Alba, and have also been linked with Alberto Moreno.