Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms 3 Players Will Miss Man Utd's Clash With Watford

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will sit out the visit of Watford on Saturday, along with full-backs Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian. 

Sanchez hasn't featured since the 3-2 victory over Southampton earlier this month, and returned to training with the club this week, but most expected that this weekend's fixture may have just come too early for him. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Such suspicions were confirmed by Solskjaer, who gets set for his first match since being appointed as United boss on a permanent basis on Thursday, as he spoke to United's official website ahead of the Watford match. 

"We've had a very good training week," he said. "Some have been away [on international duty] and have come back OK.

"Alexis has just come back and there is only him who is out, along with Matteo and Antonio. Those three are out. We'll have to check on one or two of the others."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Incidentally, United's other three forwards - Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial - all sat out their countries' respective international fixtures over the break with niggling injury issues, but given that Solskjaer hasn't confirmed any of that trio as out, you would wager at least one will play from the start. 

Solskjaer's side will look to bounce back with a victory, having suffered from a pretty dramatic domestic comedown after the highs of a famous European win before the break. 

After winning 3-1 in Paris to knock PSG out of the Champions League in dramatic fashion, they were beaten by Arsenal in the league three days later, and knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves in their last outing. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

News of Solskjaer's appointment, however, restored some much-needed positivity, and a win at Old Trafford at the weekend would likely get the good times back up and running.

