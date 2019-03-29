Pep Guardiola Confirms Huge Injury Boost for Man City as Kevin De Bruyne & Fernandinho Passed Fit

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho have been passed fit ahead of the side's return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Belgium international De Bruyne was ruled out at the start of the month with a thigh injury sustained against Bournemouth, while teammate Fernandinho has been missing for City since February with a muscle problem.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Fulham, Guardiola revealed the duo would be in contention to play, whilst also confirming positive updates on Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy.


He said (as quoted by the club's official website): "Everybody came back fit - Fernandinho, Kevin, Vincent - yeah, everyone is okay.

“Except Fabian Delph, the other people are fit. Yeah [Mendy is fit]. Of course, he needs time but he has trained the last three days and his reaction is very good.

“Hopefully he will play a big part. We have 21 players. We have to compete with each other in positions."

Despite City being involved in a dramatic Premier League title race with Liverpool, and also entering the closing stages of both the FA Cup and Champions League, Guardiola refused to use the punishing fixture schedule as an excuse.

He added: "It is what it is. Sky, BT they decide when we play. After international break, we come back good. We have done and incredible amount of points. 

“We will play 11 games for sure and if we deserve, we could play 12, 14 or maybe 15. But we have to deserve it.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message