Rafael van der Vaart Reveals He Hopes Gareth Bale Returns to Tottenham Amid Real Madrid Unrest

By 90Min
March 29, 2019

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has revealed he hopes Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale will one day return to Spurs.

The Welshman has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu following the re-appointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Bale has been at Real Madrid since he signed from Spurs in the summer of 2013. Since joining for then a world record fee of £85.3m, Bale has grown into one of the world’s best players with 102 goals in 224 appearances and four Champions League titles with Los Blancos.

Speaking to to the Evening Standard, Van der Vaart admitted he would like to see his former Spurs teammate eventually head back to Tottenham should he one day leave Real Madrid. 

He said: "I know him as a person and, with a Spurs hat, I always hope he’ll say, ‘Okay, I’ll come back’. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but that would be a nice story."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Bale's future seems to lie at Real Madrid but that could be thrown into doubt should the Spanish giants bring in an attacker in the summer, with Christian Eriksen one of many players linked with a Bernabeu switch.

Since Bale joined Madrid he has received criticism from the small majority of the demanding Bernabeu faithful and could see his time at the club come to an end this summer, though it has been questioned if Tottenham if be able to afford the Wales internationals wages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message