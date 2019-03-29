Sampdoria vs Milan: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Lineup

Gennaro Gattuso's Milan make the short trip south to face Sampdoria looking to take important strides towards securing fourth spot in Serie A for a return to the Champions League.

After suffering their first defeat of 2019 to bitter rivals Inter, I Rossoneri's confidence would've taken a knock and they will be wary of a dangerous Sampdoria side who scored five in their last outing.

With the Milan faithful desperate for their team to return to Europe's biggest competition since 2013/14, Gattuso will demand a response from his team to get back to winning ways.

Here's how Milan could lineup in the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris for Saturday's Serie A encounter.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - Still only 20 years old, the Italian has established himself in a Milan shirt and is touted by many as being Azzurri legend Gianluigi Buffon's long-term successor.





Davide Calabria (RB) - One of Serie A's hottest defensive prospects and his performances this season have caught the eye of English giants Manchester United.

Mateo Musacchio (CB) - Signed from Villarreal in 2017/18, the Argentinian is indispensable to Gattuso's back line and scored in their most recent game against Inter.

Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - The 24-year-old has created a good relationship with Musacchio and is another attracting interest from English clubs United and Chelsea.

Ricardo Rodriguez (LB) - Is one of Gattuso's most reliable players and his quality on the ball from set pieces and in wide areas make him an attacking threat.

Midfielders

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Tiemoue Bakayoko (CM) - After a slow start to life at San Siro, the French midfielder has recaptured the form that earned him the move to Chelsea and now the Italian club are thought to want to make his loan deal permanent.

Franck Kessie (CM) - The Ivory Coast international is a real presence in centre midfield and his strength and power make him an asset to his side.

Lucas Paqueta (CM) - Dubbed the 'young Kaka' by some, the 21-year-old Brazilian arrived from Flamengo in January for around €35m and has featured in every game since.

Forwards

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Suso (RW) - The former Liverpool man has flourished for I Rossoneri and offers that creative spark and has contributed five goals and seven assists so far this season.

Krzysztof Piatek (ST) - The Polish striker's 19 league goals sits him level with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and he has contributed six goals in eight games since joining Milan on loan from Genoa in January.

Hakan Calhanoglu (LW) - Has played in every league game since his ankle injury in November and his threat from dead ball situations makes him a really valuable player.