West Ham United vs Everton: Manuel Pellegrini's Best Available Hammers Lineup

West Ham United host Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday evening as the Premier League returns.

The Hammers edged past Huddersfield Town in a seven-goal thriller before the international break, with a brace from Javier Hernandez in the final 10 minutes snatching the three points from the doomed Terriers.

Manuel Pellegrini will be relieved to have come through the break without any fresh injuries, but Carlos Sanchez, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid are all still sidelined.

The West Ham boss' biggest decision is who to start up front, after Chicharito and Marko Arnautovic were both on target for their respective countries during the week.

Here's how the Hammers could line up against Everton.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Lukasz Fabianski (GK) - The Polish keeper is top of the table for saves in the Premier League this season with 119.

Ryan Fredericks (RB) - Since returning from an ankle injury which ruled him out for two months, the 26-year-old has started five of the last seven league games.

Issa Diop (CB) - Diop has only missed two Premier League games since arriving from Toulouse for £22m last summer.

Angelo Ogbonna (CB) - Scored his first goal of the season in the win over Huddersfield, Ogbonna is nearing his 100th Premier League appearance.

Aaron Cresswell (LB) - Cresswell is expected to get the nod ahead of Arthur Masuaku and make his 17th start of the season.

Midfielders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Declan Rice (DM) - Made his full England debut on Monday against Montenegro, Rice has been a standout performer for the Hammers this season and is attracting interest from the division's top clubs.

Mark Noble (CM) - West Ham's captain has scored three penalties in his previous five appearances and Noble is benefiting from Rice's defensive cover this season.

Manuel Lanzini (CM) - Fit again after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, Lanzini has started three matches since his comeback, assisting one goal.

Forwards

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Michail Antonio (RW) - The versatile winger has registered four goals and four assists this season, alternating with Robert Snodgrass on the right of the Hammers' midfield.





Marko Arnautovic (ST) - Arnautovic hasn't scored for West Ham since the start of January but the enigmatic forward was on target twice for Austria during the international break.

Felipe Anderson (LW) - West Ham's record signing has started every league match this season and Anderson came off the bench for Brazil in Saturday's disappointing draw with Panama.