Why Gonzalo Higuain Can Be Confident Ahead of Cardiff Clash Despite Disappointing Form

After years of speculation linking Gonzalo Higuain with a move to the Premier League, the Argentine finally arrived when he signed on loan for Chelsea in January. However, it is fair to say that the former Real Madrid man has not set the world alight during his time in English football so far.

Despite a very underwhelming first half to this season with parent club Milan, Higuain came with a big reputation following very successful spells with Napoli and Juventus. His form has not improved however, as he has struggled to consistently score goals for the Blues.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In his seven Premier League games so far, Higuain has found the net on three occasions. Delve a little deeper and this stat is even more telling, as these three goals have come against teams in the relegation zone. Two against Huddersfield and one against Fulham - the two sides rooted to the bottom of the table.

Undoubtedly an excellent goalscorer when in form, this stat suggests the 31-year-old is yet to properly settle into his new side. A symptom of this has been his inability to form an effective partnership with Eden Hazard - Chelsea's most dangerous weapon.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Nonetheless, the recently-retired Argentina international will be desperate to find his scoring boots as soon as possible and he may have the perfect opportunity this weekend. On Sunday Chelsea travel to Cardiff - the final of the three teams occupying the drop zone.

Given his form against these sides so far, the former Juve man will see this as the perfect opportunity to find form as the business end of the season approaches.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Furthermore, Cardiff's form at home to the top teams suggests there are goals in this game for Chelsea and Higuain. Having conceded 16 goals in their four games at home to the big six sides this season, Higuain will see the Cardiff City Stadium as the perfect venue for him to rediscover his form and start showing the Premier League what he is all about.