Barcelona 2-0 Espanyol: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Barca Earn Derbi Barceloní Win

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Barcelona reigned supreme in the Derbi Barceloní as they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over local rivals Espanyol at the Nou Camp.


Despite dominating proceedings the home side lacked a cutting edge in the first half and were held for a full 71 minutes, that was until Lionel Messi stepped in. He chipped his close-range freekick over the wall and the defender on the line couldn't keep it out as Barca took the lead.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He then doubled his and Barca's goal tally for the day in the final moments of the game after a fine flowing move which resulted in a tidy finish from the Argentinian. They were able to see the rest of the game out and in doing so temporarily extended their lead at the top of La Liga to 13 points with nine games remaining.

Here's a breakdown of the afternoon's events:


BARCELONA

Key Talking Point

There was never really going to be a different outcome in the game, although Espanyol did make it tough for the league leaders. Barcelona have looked comfortably better than any other team in La Liga this season and did dominate proceedings throughout the encounter, although they lacked a cutting edge at times.

They were held for 71 minutes but it was only a matter of time before Barca got their noses in front, and after they did they never looked like surrendering their lead.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

There are still nine games left to play in the campaign, although Barca do look as though they are easing to the league title. 


Player Ratings

Starting XI: ter Stegen (7); Semedo (8), Pique (7), Lenglet (8), Alba (7); Rakitic (7), Busquets (6), Arthur (6); Messi (9), Suarez (7), Coutinho (6). 

Substitutes: Malcom (7), Roberto (6), Vidal (6).

STAR MAN - On the day he surpassed his former teammate Andres Iniesta for number of appearances for Barcelona, it was no surprise to anyone that Messi stole the show once again. 

He was at the centre of everything going forward for his team and he showed signs of brilliance on the ball throughout the game. It was inevitable that Messi would broke the deadlock and settled the nerves of the home fans thanks to his delicate free kick before settling the result with his second goal, earning his side another three points. 


ESPANYOL 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: D. Lopez (6); Rosales (6), L. Lopez (6), Naldo (7), Hermoso (5), Pedrosa (5); Melendo (6), Sanchez (6), Roca (6), Granero (6); Iglesias (5). 

Substitutes: Lei (6), Garcia (6), Semedo (6).


Looking Ahead

It was a solid day at the office for Barcelona, and they'll be looking to make it eight successive wins in all competitions when they travel to face Villarreal on Tuesday night. As for Espanyol, they'll be looking to bounce back from the defeat when they host Getafe on Tuesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message