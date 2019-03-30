Barcelona will host Espanyol in the latest edition of the Catalan derby at Camp Nou on Saturday.

The two sides last met in early December, where Barca handily defeated Espanyol 4–0 at RCDE Stadium. Lionel Messi scored two incredible free kicks in the clash of city rivals.

Espanyol is coming off a 1–0 loss at home to Sevilla last week. Barcelona is chasing its sixth consecutive La Liga win, sealing its latest three-point haul in a 4–1 victory over Real Betis. Barcelona enters the weekend leading Atletico Madrid by 10 points and Real Madrid by 12.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:15 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports USA or beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.