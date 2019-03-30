Cardiff City vs Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri's Best Available Blues Lineup

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Chelsea travel to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, looking to return to winning ways after the international break.

A disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Everton gave Maurizio Sarri a lot to ponder over the last fortnight, as the race for the top four enters its final stretch with Chelsea in sixth place.

Some strong individual displays from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud for their respective countries may force the Blues boss to alter his team selection and give starting spots to those who deserve it.

However, Sarri is not one for picking players based on form and continues to opt for players he trusts, regardless of their performances, so Chelsea fans shouldn't expect any different this weekend.

Here's how the Blues could line up against Cardiff.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK) - Earned a start for Spain against Malta on Tuesday night, keeping a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Cesar Azpilicueta (RB) - Missed out on a Spanish call up, Azpilicueta has spent the last two weeks at Cobham for some much needed recovery time.

Antonio Rudiger (CB) - Grabbed an assist for Germany in their dramatic win over the Netherlands last weekend.

David Luiz (CB) - Another who missed out on a national team selection, Luiz should be fully fit to make his 29th league start of the season.

Emerson Palmieri (LB) - Following Alonso's dismal display against Everton, Emerson should get the nod at left-back after a fortnight at the training ground.

Midfielders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Jorginho (DM) - Started both games for Italy as they comfortably beat Liechtenstein and Finland in their opening Euro 2020 qualifiers.

N'Golo Kante (CM) - Everyone's favourite midfielder, Kante hasn't missed a Premier League game this season.

Ross Barkley (CM) - A brace and an assist for England against Montenegro should push Barkley ahead of Mateo Kovacic in Sarri's starting lineup.

Forwards

MATTHIEU CLAVEL/GettyImages

Pedro (RW) - Callum Hudson-Odoi can be forgiven for thinking his England performance will have earned him his first Premier League start, but Sarri remarkably only watched 20 minutes so Pedro it is.

Gonzalo Higuain (ST) - Another who is likely to start based on favouritism more than merit, given Giroud's haul of four goals in his last four games.

Eden Hazard (LW) - Chelsea's main man earned his 100th cap for Belgium last week, scoring three goals over the two games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message