Fulham will host Manchester City in a Premier League contest on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff from Craven Cottage is set for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Man City enters the match two points behind first-place Liverpool but with a game in hand, and it can provisionally go into first with a win over the relegation-threatened Cottagers.

Fulham enters Saturday's game coming off of a 2–1 loss to Liverpool on March 17. The team has lost seven straight outings, the last win a 4–2 victory over Brighton in January. Fulham sits second-to-last in the table with just 17 points through 31 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

