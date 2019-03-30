Fulham vs. Man City Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Fulham and Manchester City in a Premier League matchup on Saturday, March 30.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 30, 2019

Fulham will host Manchester City in a Premier League contest on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff from Craven Cottage is set for 8:30 a.m. ET.

Man City enters the match two points behind first-place Liverpool but with a game in hand, and it can provisionally go into first with a win over the relegation-threatened Cottagers.

Fulham enters Saturday's game coming off of a 2–1 loss to Liverpool on March 17. The team has lost seven straight outings, the last win a 4–2 victory over Brighton in January. Fulham sits second-to-last in the table with just 17 points through 31 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

