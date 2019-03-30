Jose Mourinho Tipped as Shock Replacement for Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a return to management at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich to replace current boss Niko Kovac.

Mourinho, 56, has been out of work since being dismissed from Manchester United in December following the club's poor start to the season, and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite his acrimonious departure from Old Trafford, it hasn't stopped the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss claiming he's rejected 'three or four' offers of a return to management. Now, Foot Mercato reporting that Bayern Munich could be his next club. 

The French media outlet claims that Mourinho is being lined up to replace under pressure Niko Kovac at the end of the season, following a season that has seen them eliminated from the Champions League at the round of 16 stage, as well as endure a hotly-contested title race with Borussia Dortmund in a league they're usually so dominate in. 

The report states: "According to our information, the Bavarian club would think seriously about Jose Mourinho for the next season.

"They were already interested in The Special One a few years ago, but the opportunity was not created. This time the shooting window seems a bit bigger. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese will want to set foot where Guardiola reigned supreme."

A move to Die Roten would undoubtedly see comparisons drawn with a managerial rival to Mourinho in Pep Guardiola, who managed the Bavarian club for three seasons between 2013-2016, winning three Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokal's, although failed to win to Champions League during his tenure there. 

Mourinho is likely to be a sought-after name for clubs around Europe looking for a new manager this summer, with former side Inter - a club he won the treble with in 2009/10 - also linked with him.

