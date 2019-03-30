Jurgen Klopp Names 3 Liverpool Players in Contention for PFA Player of the Year Award

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as strong contenders to win the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

The Reds currently lead the Premier League by two points over Manchester City in second place. Defence has been a major part of their title challenge, with the Reds conceding a league-best 18 goals.

As a result centre back Van Dijk has been earmarked as one of the frontrunners to win the coveted Player of the Year gong, with City duo Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling also early favourites.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Klopp has also suggested that Mane and last season's winner Salah - who have both scored 17 league goals this season - are in contention for the prize.

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the German said: "Virgil is a fantastic player but we cannot have the points we have without having a lot of really good players.

"If you take the last 10 weeks, and not only that, I would say Sadio Mane is probably in the race as well. If you take the 10 weeks before that then Mo Salah is in the race again.

"At the end there will be a very, very good player winning that competition. If it was a Liverpool player for the second time in a row that would be really big as well because it is another sign that things are going in the right direction."

A win for a Liverpool player will also see the club win back-to-back awards since wins for Sir Kenny Dalglish in 1983 and Ian Rush in 1984, in what would recognise what has been a great campaign for the club.


It's Van Dijk however who appears to be the Reds' most likely player to win the accolade, due to his displays at the back both this season with Klopp recalling the club's decision to make a 'massive statement' in bringing the 27-year-old to Anfield for £75m in January 2018.

He added: "I told him what we wanted to do in the next couple of years and what the plan is, who we have, who we plan to bring in and things we want to improve. All that stuff.

"It was a really big moment for him and for us as well. It was a massive statement, that is true. In that moment he was the most wanted centre-half, maybe with Laporte and Koulibaly as well, but in England it was for sure Virgil."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message