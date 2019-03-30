Manchester United will host Watford in a Premier League contest on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff from Old Trafford is set for 11 a.m. ET.

The match will be the first for Man United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named the club's permanent manager. After 14 wins in 19 matches as a caretaker, Solskjaer was rewarded with a three-year contract, putting him in charge for the long haul.

Watford is coming off of a 2–1 FA Cup win over Crystal Place but fell 3–1 in the team's last Premier League battle against Manchester City. Watford sits in eighth place in the table with 43 points, just one behind seventh-place Wolves.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

