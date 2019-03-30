Matthijs de Ligt Insists Agent Mino Raiola Will Decide His Future as Barcelona & Juventus Circle

March 30, 2019

Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has insisted that his agent, Mino Raiola, is 'taking care' of his future as the Dutchman continues to be linked with a move away from the Johan Cruyff ArenA. 

De Ligt, 19, has become one of Europe's most sought-after defenders this season due to his performances for both Ajax, who he captains, as well as the Netherlands, helping them reach the finals of the Nations League, which take place this summer.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been repeatedly linked with the centre back over the course of the season, while Juventus are also monitoring him closely. However, De Ligt has stated he's content in leaving his future in the hands of his agent.

Asked by Tuttosport whether the prospect of playing with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini could persuade him in moving to Turin, he replied: "It could be, but there are other clubs interested too.

"We’ll see at the right moment, but now I am focused on Ajax and not my future. My agent Mino Raiola is taking care of that.

"I really like Chiellini, as he is one of the best defenders in the world. I also appreciate Bonucci, so between them they are among the best centre-backs in Europe.

"For a young player like me, they are both examples to be inspired by. I am pleased with comparisons to Alessandro Nesta and Jaap Stam, as they were top players, but I have a long way to go in order to reach their level."

De Ligt will have a chance to make a statement against one of the clubs linked with his signature in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when Ajax take on Juventus, having knocked out reigning champions Real Madrid in the round of 16. 

The defender is adamant that his team can reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1997, while admitting that the prospect of facing the competition's all-time leading goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, is one he's relishing.

He added: "Juventus are a great team. We believe in our chances of qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals because we are young and have less pressure on our shoulders.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world and Juventus are stronger with him, but on the other hand it’d be fascinating to face off with him."

