Naby Keita Left Out of Liverpool Squad to Face Tottenham on Sunday as Injury Woes Continue

By 90Min
March 30, 2019

Liverpool are set to be without midfielder Naby Keita for their game against Tottenham this weekend, with reports suggesting he's been left out of the provisional squad due to injury

Keita, 24, has missed the Reds' last two fixtures against Bayern Munich and Fulham with an ankle injury, as well as being left out of the Guinea squad during the international break in a bid to aid his recovery.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite participating in full training with the rest of Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of the game at Anfield, The Mirror have reported that the midfielder will be a notable absentee against Spurs, with him omitted from squad after failing to fully recover from his recent knock. 

The former RB Leipzig man has endured a frustrating debut season at Liverpool since his £52.75m move in the summer, with the midfielder providing just one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions, while he's still yet to score for his new club. 

Compare that to his form in the Bundesliga last season, where he scored six goals and provided five assists, it's clear that Keita has struggled to showcase the form he exhibited in Germany that led to a move to Anfield on a consistent enough basis this campaign. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's even led to recent reports claiming that the club are willing to take a '£10m loss' on Keita

and offload him this summer. However, it's unlikely that Klopp would sanction a departure of any sort after only one season in England. 

The Reds could find themselves in second place in the Premier League by the time they kick off against Spurs should Manchester City beat a relegation-threatened Fulham at Craven Cottage, although will return to the summit with a win of their own, albeit playing one game more that Pep Guardiola's side. 

