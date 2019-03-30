Roma vs Napoli: Carlo Ancelotti's Best Available Partenopei Lineup

Napoli head to the Stadio Olympico on Sunday to face Roma in the 'Derby del Sole', as they look to maintain their grip on second position.

Sitting 15 points behind league leaders Juventus with ten games until the end of the season, it is next to impossible for Napoli to win Serie A. With a seven point cushion between themselves and third-placed Inter, too, Carlo Ancelotti's men are in a fairly comfortable situation but they need to avoid complacency against Roma, or the situation could change very quickly.

With injuries only to Raul Albiol, Vlad Chiriches and Amadou Diawara, Ancelotti is unlikely to change from his tried and tested 442 formation. Lorenzo Insigne is fit again, and should replace the suspended Piotr Zielinski.

Here's a look at how they could line up:

Goalkeeper & Defenders

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Alex Meret (GK) - A summer signing from Udinese, the 22-year-old Meret has impressed more than Arsenal loanee David Ospina, or former Watford man Orestis Karnezis.





Kevin Malcuit (RB) - Another summer signing - this time from Lille - Malcuit has established himself ahead of Elseid Hysaj, impressing with both his defensive work and his dribbling ability.





Nikola Maksimovic (CB) - Injury to Raul Albiol has allowed the Serb more regular game time this season, where he has deputised well.





Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - The highly rated centre-back has been linked with moves to the European heavyweights. Excellent in possession, dominant in the air and quick on the ground.





Mario Rui (LB) - Often sharing minutes with Faouzi Ghoulam, Ancelotti slightly favours the pacey Portuguese international.

Midfielders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Jose Callejon (RM) - A reliable outlet on the right flank for Napoli since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2013, the 32-year-old continues to contribute goals and assists, with 15 in 30 starts in all competitions this season.





Allan (CM) - A consistent player throughout his time in Italy, only last year did Allan win the first of his Brazil caps. An all-round midfielder with particularly tough tackling.





Fabian Ruiz (CM) - A summer signing from Real Betis, the Spaniard has made a promising start to his career in Naples.





Lorenzo Insigne (LM) - Usually deployed as one of the forward's in Ancelotti's 442, the Napoli youth product is arguably their star man. Suspension to Zielinski allows the 5ft 4 sharpshooter to fill in out wide, enabling an extremely attacking starting eleven.

Forwards



Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Dries Mertens (ST) - The prolific Belgian may never reach the lofty heights of his 28 league goal season in 2016/17, but he continues to regularly provide both goals and assists for the team, even when coming off from the bench.





Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - Having suffered two anterior cruciate ligament injuries since his arrival at Napoli from Ajax in 2016, Milik's first full season has seen him score 15 league goals in only 18 starts. With Robert Lewandowski and Krzysztof Piatek joining him, Poland's strike force looks healthy for the near future.

