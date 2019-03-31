AC Milan vs Udinese Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

AC Milan will be looking to return to winning ways in Serie A when they welcome lowly Udinese to the Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday evening.

I Rossoneri are still in contention for a top four finish, but they've suffered a recent wobble in the league, having lost their previous two games. Their most recent defeat was a disappointing 1-0 loss to Sampdoria on Saturday, a result which leaves them just three points clear of Atalanta in fifth position.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Udinese picked up a huge 2-0 win against Genoa on Saturday, moving them further away from the relegation scrap at the foot of the table.

Here's 90min's preview of Tuesday's Serie A clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 2 April What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Giuseppe Meazza TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? TBC

Team News

Milan are blessed with a lack of first team injuries, as Giacamo Bonaventura is the only player who is currently set to be watching on from the sidelines.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

In other news, Franck Kessie was included in the Milan squad to face Sampdoria on Saturday, but the Ivorian remained an unused substitute as Gennaro Gattuso punished him for his recent spat with Lucas Biglia during Milan's derby defeat to Inter.

Udinese are not so fortunate when it comes to injuries and they are set to be without a handful of first team stars on Tuesday. Club captain Valon Behrami, Antonin Barak, Emmanuel Badu, Emil Halfredsson and Marco D'Alessandro will all be unavailable for selection.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Calabria, Romagnoli, Musacchio, Rodriguez; Bakayoko, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Calhanoglu, Piatek. Udinese Musso; Larsen, Troost-Ekong, De Maio, Zeegelaar; Sandro, Fofana, Mandragora; Pussetto, De Paul, Okaka.

Head to Head Record

There may be a 25 point gap between the two sides in the league this season, but if their recent head to head record is anything to go by, then Tuesday's clash could be a tough one to predict.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

If history is anything to go by then Milan narrowly have the edge, having won eight of the previous 19 fixtures. Udinese have won six, whilst the remaining five have ended all square.

Gattuso's men were victorious earlier on in the season, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal in the seventh minute of added time from Alessio Romagnoli.

Recent Form

Milan had started 2019 superbly and, prior to their derby defeat against Inter, had gone 10 games unbeaten in all competitions - which seemed to have solidified their place in the top four.

However, they were deservedly beaten by the Nerazzurri and the following international break appeared to do them no favours as they were off the pace again as they were left frustrated by Sampdoria.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

As for Udinese, they've struggled to install any sort of consistency this season, reflected by their lowly position in the Serie A table. They've only been able to win three games in 2019, but two of them have come in their previous five matches.

Here is a look at how both sides have fared in their previous five outings:

Milan Udinese Sampdoria 1-0 Milan (30/03) Udinese 2-0 Genoa (30/03) Milan 3-2 Inter (17/03) Napoli 4-2 Udinese (17/03) Chievo 1-2 Milan (09/03) Juventus 4-1 Udinese (08/03) Milan 2-0 Sassuolo (02/03) Udinese 2-1 Bologna (03/03) Lazio 0-0 Milan (26/02) Udinese 1-0 Chievo (17/02)

Prediction

Suggesting that the wheels are coming off for Milan would be far too premature when you consider the fact that they've only lost two games on the trot, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Tuesday is an absolute must win.

Atalanta have been breathing down their necks all season and they can't afford to slip up in games that, on paper, should be winnable.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

It's unlikely that Udinese are going to roll over for Milan, but the fact that they are edging closer to safety may be weighing on their minds and there is a distinct chance they'll be going into this one knowing that a point will be sufficient.

It certainly won't be pretty, but Milan should have enough to bring an an end to their losing streak.

Prediction: Milan 1-0 Udinese