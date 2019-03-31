Brendan Rodgers Reveals That Leicester Are Already Working on Signing Youri Tielemans Permanently

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the club are moving forward with their plans to sign on-loan midfielder Youri Tielemans in a permanent deal worth a reported £40m, despite rumours of interest from teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international has been in great form since joining from Monaco in January and his performances have drawn the eye of the biggest sides in the division.

Despite the interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, the 21-year-old has clearly remained focused on his performances for Leicester, taking the man of the match award in the Foxes' comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

While speaking to The Sun, Rodgers revealed that his new club are working on completing the transfer as soon as possible.

The former Celtic boss said: “The work is ongoing and conversations with Monaco are taking place. There are a lot of good people behind the scenes who are continuing the work.

The more man of the match performances Youri Tielemans puts in, the more chance he will sign for a top European club in the Champions League.

“It is an important one for us because we want to strengthen in the summer.”

However, while he's appearing to be enjoying his time at the King Power Stadium, the opportunity to play for either United or Spurs may be too difficult to turn down for a player who has already experienced European football and with aims of being a regular for the Belgian national team.

Tielemans started both games for Belgium over the international break and bagged his first goal for his country when he opened the scoring in their 3-1 win over Russia.

Leicester will be hoping that a strong end to the season will help persuade the youngster to stay at the club for the long term, with Rodgers looking to build a side capable of challenging for European competition next season.

The £40m price tag would smash the Foxes' transfer record, previously set by the £30m they paid for Islam Slimani in 2016. However, Monaco have Foxes midfielder Adrien Silva on loan at the moment and, by allowing him to join them permanently, Leicester would look to reclaim £16-20m of the fee they could be set to pay the French side.