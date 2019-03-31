Cardiff vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Cardiff City vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 31, 2019

Chelsea will face Cardiff City in a Premier League matchup on Sunday. Kickoff in Wales is slated for 9:05 a.m. ET.

Before the international break, Chelsea lost 2–0 to Everton following a draw vs. Wolves, leaving the Blues sitting in sixth place and three points behind Arsenal for a coveted top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League. Maurizio Sarri's side will need to turn it around quickly with only eight matches to go.

Cardiff, meanwhile, is battling relegation, sitting in the drop zone but just two points from safety. Cardiff is on 28 points while Burnley, losers of four straight, has 30.

Here's how to watch a match with big implications at both end of the table:

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message