Chelsea will face Cardiff City in a Premier League matchup on Sunday. Kickoff in Wales is slated for 9:05 a.m. ET.

Before the international break, Chelsea lost 2–0 to Everton following a draw vs. Wolves, leaving the Blues sitting in sixth place and three points behind Arsenal for a coveted top-four spot and a place in next season's Champions League. Maurizio Sarri's side will need to turn it around quickly with only eight matches to go.

Cardiff, meanwhile, is battling relegation, sitting in the drop zone but just two points from safety. Cardiff is on 28 points while Burnley, losers of four straight, has 30.

Here's how to watch a match with big implications at both end of the table:

Time: 9:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

