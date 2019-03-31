Jurgen Klopp Offers Injury Update on 3 Liverpool Stars Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided injury updates on Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds have fallen back to second in the Premier League, but can move ahead of Manchester City once again with three points against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Great to see @J_Gomez97 back in training 💪 pic.twitter.com/RuJEz5UK3r — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 27, 2019

Fortunately for Klopp, he may be able to call on Gomez to help earn a win on Sunday, as he told the club's official website that the defender has recovered from the leg fracture which he suffered in December.

Klopp said: “It is nice – Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit. He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that’s how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

“After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season.”

In a separate post on Liverpool's website, Klopp discussed the fitness of Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to sit out England's European qualifiers against both the Czech Republic and Montenegro with a back injury.

He said: “Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to [be] 100 per cent, but we have to see. It is a strange one, it’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free.

“For him, it was really important that he could do the rehab and not being in normal training all the time."

Finally, Klopp offered an update on Shaqiri, who also missed international duty with a groin injury. He added: “[He is] good, much better. Shaq, since a couple of weeks [ago], has had some problems with the groin.





“He trained, not how he could train, but was still in the squad and all that stuff because we didn’t have a lot of options. Now he feels better day by day and should be fine for the weekend.”