Jurgen Klopp Offers Injury Update on 3 Liverpool Stars Ahead of Tottenham Clash

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided injury updates on Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri ahead of their meeting with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Reds have fallen back to second in the Premier League, but can move ahead of Manchester City once again with three points against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Fortunately for Klopp, he may be able to call on Gomez to help earn a win on Sunday, as he told the club's official website that the defender has recovered from the leg fracture which he suffered in December.

Klopp said: “It is nice – Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit. He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that’s how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

“After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In a separate post on Liverpool's website, Klopp discussed the fitness of Alexander-Arnold, who was forced to sit out England's European qualifiers against both the Czech Republic and Montenegro with a back injury.

He said: “Trent still feels his back. We are not 100 per cent sure, so we have to watch him. Trent wants to [be] 100 per cent, but we have to see. It is a strange one, it’s not an obvious injury that you can say something is broke or whatever, it’s just a bit annoying actually that he cannot feel really free.

“For him, it was really important that he could do the rehab and not being in normal training all the time."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Finally, Klopp offered an update on Shaqiri, who also missed international duty with a groin injury. He added: “[He is] good, much better. Shaq, since a couple of weeks [ago], has had some problems with the groin.


“He trained, not how he could train, but was still in the squad and all that stuff because we didn’t have a lot of options. Now he feels better day by day and should be fine for the weekend.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message