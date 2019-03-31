Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Reds Keep Title Hopes Alive With Late Winner

Liverpool were able to keep their Premier League title hopes alive as they defeated Tottenham 2-1, thanks to a late own-goal from Toby Alderweireld.

It was an open start to the game and it took just 15 minutes for the deadlock to be broken. Andy Robertson delivered an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Roberto Firmino and the Brazilian duly nodded the ball home to put Liverpool ahead.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool's one goal advantage remained until deep into the second half when Tottenham were able to find an equaliser through Lucas Moura. Liverpool were caught unawares from a quick free-kick, and after some intricate passing in the box, Moura was on hand to fire home from close range, setting up a tense final 20 minutes.

On the brink of full-time, Liverpool managed to find a winner in dramatic circumstances, sending Anfield into delirium. Mohamed Salah got on to the end of a looping cross and saw his header saved by Hugo Lloris, but the ball rebounded into the path of Alderweireld and then into the back of the net.

Check out the full breakdown of the game below.

LIVERPOOL

Key Talking Point

With Manchester City comfortably winning against Fulham on Saturday, the pressure was back on Liverpool to respond with nothing less than a win in this one.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp will be the first to admit that it was by no means pretty, but Liverpool were pragmatic enough to get the job done. They dug in and, in similar circumstances to their Merseyside derby win against Everton earlier on in the season, put Tottenham under as much pressure as possible during the closing exchanges - and that pressure ultimately told.

If Liverpool do go on to lift the Premier League trophy, this could prove to be the most important win of their season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Alisson (5); Alexander-Arnold (7), Matip (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (8*); Henderson (5), Milner (5), Wijnaldum (6); Salah (6), Mane (6), Firmino (7).

Substitutes: Fabinho (7), Origi (6), Lovren (N/A).

Star Man - Andy Robertson





It isn't too much of a stretch to suggest that Robertson is amongst the best in the world at left-back - both offensively and defensively.

He provided a typically superb cross for Firmino's opening goal and was a constant threat down the left flank, causing Keiran Trippier all sorts of problems. Not only that, he also made a number of timely interventions at the back, demonstrating just how versatile the Scotsman is.

It's incredibly difficult to see where Liverpool would be without him in the side - particularly as Alberto Moreno remains the alternative.

9 - Andy Robertson has nine assists for @LFC in the Premier League this season; Andy Hinchliffe (1994-95) and Leighton Baines (2010-11) are the only defenders to have had more in a single campaign (both 11). Delivery. #LIVTOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2019

Robertson’s 11th assist of the season.



Best left back in the world. — Moussa Sissoko (@AnfieldRd96) March 31, 2019

Can someone check that Robertson cross wasn't photoshopped. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 31, 2019

TOTTENHAM

Key Talking Point

Tottenham are in a strong position to finish in the top four this season, but they need to start picking up points if they are to hold off the challenge from London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal - as well as a resurgent Manchester United side.



PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino, serving the second game of his touchline ban, unsuccessfully tinkered with Spurs' formation in the first-half, fielding a three-man defence with Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose in more advanced wing-back positions. After a tricky first half, Spurs reverted to four at the back, which allowed them to regain control in midfield and put the pressure back on Liverpool.

They looked set to gain a hugely important point after Moura's late strike, but a lapse in concentration at the back ultimately proved to be their undoing. It'll be tough to take, but finishing in the top four is still firmly in their own hands.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lloris (6); Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (6), Vertonghen (6); Trippier (5), Eriksen (5), Sissoko (5), Rose (7); Moura (6), Alli (5), Kane (6).

Substitutes: Son (6), Davies (N/A).

Star Man - Danny Rose





Rose's future at Tottenham still looks to be uncertain, and based on his performance in this one, he will be sorely missed if he decides to seek pastures new this summer.

He was constantly forced to shift positions as Tottenham looked to strike the right balance between defence and attack, but he did so with impressive ease. He pinned Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the second half and did a sterling job acting as a makeshift winger, using his dribbling skills to great effect.

Danny Rose is an absolute champion - we have missed him so much.



Yes, I know this is due to Poch’s belief in rotation (and I also know that Davies is less abysmal than he used to be). I believe more strongly in fielding the best side for each match.



Rose is our best LB. #COYS — James (@jmrose71) March 31, 2019

Said this back in September when England played Switzerland but Danny Rose’s dribbling is so underrated. One of the best in world football in terms of full backs.



He can go outside you or dip inside you and his changes of direction are so hard to read. — Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) March 31, 2019





Danny Rose is a very good footballer! So comfy on the ball could play any position on the pitch! Criminally underrated #LIVTOT — Rants (@rantsnbants) March 31, 2019

Looking Ahead



