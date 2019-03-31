WATCH: Liverpool Reclaims Top Spot Thanks to Dramatic Victory Over Tottenham

On Sunday, Liverpool returned to the top of the table after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in an electrifying game at Anfield. Lucas Moura canceled out Roberto Firmino's opener, but a late own goal from Toby Alderweireld gave the home side a precious victory.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
March 31, 2019

As predicted, it was an intense, fast-pace battle as Tottenham looked to impose itself on its opponent early on. Spurs started brightly with a few half-chances via Lucas Moura and Harry Kane but it was Liverpool who took the lead thanks to a wonderful cross from Andy Robertson and found Roberto Firmino inside the box.  

As predicted, it was an intense, fast-pace battle as Tottenham looked to impose itself on its opponent early on. Spurs started brightly with a few half-chances via Lucas Moura and Harry Kane but it was Liverpool who took the lead thanks to a wonderful cross from Andy Robertson and found Roberto Firmino inside the box.

After 15 minutes, the Brazilian made it 1-0. 

Tottenham, however, was not giving up without a fight and Mauricio Pochettino's team came roaring in the second half, pushing for the equalizer. After Harry Kane's quick start from a free-kick, Christian Eriksen found Lucas Moura inside the box only for the Brazilian to finish from close range. 

Moussa Sissoko also had a glorious chance to make it 2-1 as Tottenham countered, but the French midfielder failed to capitalize. Virgil van Dijk was immense and did enough to disrupt the attempt, but with Heung-Min Son serving as an option, it was a wasted opportunity to put the game away from the visitors.

As we approached stoppage time, Liverpool won a corner and despite Tottenham's initial attempt to clear it, Trent Alexander-Arnold crossed it one more time and found Mohamed Salah in the far post. The Egyptian star headed the ball towards Hugo Lloris but the French stopper was unable to hold on to it. Spurs desperately tried to clear but Toby Alderweireld put it in the back of his own goal. 

The victory moves Liverpool back to the top of the table and two points ahead of Man City. Pep Guardiola's side, however, has a game in hand.

