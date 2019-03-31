Liverpool's Record-Breaking Unbeaten Run at Home Proves Impact Anfield Has on Reds

Liverpool were able to return to the top of the Premier League in dramatic style as they defeated Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday evening, increasing their unbeaten run at Anfield to 37 games.

An early strike from Roberto Firmino had initially put the Reds in the driving seat, but they were dealt a blow with just ten minutes left on the clock when Lucas Moura swept home for the visitors.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side didn't lose their heads and responded by mounting increasing pressure on the Tottenham goal. That pressure eventually told and Liverpool were able to secure a vital victory when Mohamed Salah's goal bound header was spilled by Hugo Lloris and fumbled across the line by Toby Alderweireld.

It was a fitting end to an exhilarating affair and, in many respects, the game bore striking resemblance to the Reds' Merseyside derby victory earlier on in the season, where Divock Origi snuck a late winner following another goalkeeping mistake from Jordan Pickford.

GET IN!!!



MASSIVE THREE POINTS 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019

The win could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Premier League title race and, as revealed by Opta, it also demonstrates just how dominant Liverpool have been at home in recent seasons.

The win meant that Liverpool extended their unbeaten home league run to 37 games (W27 D10) – the joint-second longest such streak in Premier League history (level with Manchester City), behind only Chelsea’s 86-match run between 2004-2008.

Liverpool's last home defeat came against Crystal Palace in April 2017, as former Red Christian Benteke struck home a brace to inflict a 2-1 defeat.

Nail biting performance 😬 but will take that result!! 😉 @LFC 💪 — Ian Rush MBE (@Ian_Rush9) March 31, 2019

There's no denying the fact that the Reds haven't been totally convincing at Anfield during that period and they have had to rely on some huge slices of luck along the way.

Their goalless draw against Manchester City earlier on in the season came about after Riyad Mahrez skied a late penalty and the win over Tottenham could have easily gone the other way if Moussa Sissko converted a late chance whilst the scores were still level - admittedly that miss was in part thanks to the work of Virgil van Dijk.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Liverpool's remaining home fixtures this season are against Chelsea, Huddersfield and Wolves and, given the fact that fortune appears to be on their side at Anfield, they'll no doubt be confident of increasing their current record even further.