Lucien Favre Praises Borussia Dortmund for Taking 'Risk' in Late Win Against Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre lauded the way that his side improved throughout the course of their 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg, where two late goals from Paco Alcácer returned the club to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The former Barcelona striker made history by becoming the first player ever in the Bundesliga to score five goals from the 90th minute onwards within one season, firing in a free-kick before tapping home from close range.

Coupled with Bayern Munich's draw on the road to Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund have returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with just seven games left this season.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

"Both teams defended well and had good spells during the match," Favre said, quoted by the club's official website. "At the beginning, Wolfsburg looked livelier and then we improved after 20 minutes.

"We played a higher line and had more possession than Wolfsburg as well as a few chances. We applied pressure, but Wolfsburg posed a threat themselves with long balls and counter-attacks, especially in the second half.

"We didn't control the game at the beginning of the second period. That subsequently improved. In the last 15 minutes, we absolutely wanted to score a goal and so we took a bit more of a risk."

Dortmund have the edge with #DerKlassiker around the corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/7iqKm5Fw2J — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) March 30, 2019

Borussia Dortmund can make their biggest step in the Bundesliga title race this season next week when they travel to face Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants, however, will have to get past second-tier side FC Heidenheim in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday before the Bundesliga's second instalment of Der Klassiker this season.