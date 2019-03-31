Lucien Favre Praises Borussia Dortmund for Taking 'Risk' in Late Win Against Wolfsburg

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre lauded the way that his side improved throughout the course of their 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg, where two late goals from Paco Alcácer returned the club to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The former Barcelona striker made history by becoming the first player ever in the Bundesliga to score five goals from the 90th minute onwards within one season, firing in a free-kick before tapping home from close range.

Coupled with Bayern Munich's draw on the road to Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund have returned to the top of the Bundesliga table with just seven games left this season.

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/GettyImages

"Both teams defended well and had good spells during the match," Favre said, quoted by the club's official website. "At the beginning, Wolfsburg looked livelier and then we improved after 20 minutes. 

"We played a higher line and had more possession than Wolfsburg as well as a few chances. We applied pressure, but Wolfsburg posed a threat themselves with long balls and counter-attacks, especially in the second half. 

"We didn't control the game at the beginning of the second period. That subsequently improved. In the last 15 minutes, we absolutely wanted to score a goal and so we took a bit more of a risk."

Borussia Dortmund can make their biggest step in the Bundesliga title race this season next week when they travel to face Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants, however, will have to get past second-tier side FC Heidenheim in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday before the Bundesliga's second instalment of Der Klassiker this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message