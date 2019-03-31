Maurizio Sarri Reveals Gonzalo Higuain Has Admitted to Struggling With 'Difficult' PL Adaptation

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has revealed that Gonzalo Higuain has admitted to struggling to adapt to Premier League football since arriving on loan from Juventus in January.

The 31-year-old made the switch to Stamford Bridge to boost Maurizio Sarri's bid for a successful first season in west London, having struggled to nail down the Blues' place in the top four, though Higuain has struggled to have made the desired impact so far.

The Argentine has shown glimpses of his quality, scoring three goals in seven Premier League appearances so far, though the former Napoli star has struggled for consistency in form. As quoted by Daily Mail, Sarri said of Higuain: "He said to me that it's difficult, because the physical impact of the defenders here is really very strong.

"The referees here are really very different than in Italy, and so it's another football for him, especially for a striker and a goalkeeper, it's really very different.

"And so I think that he needs time, but we have no time. So we need him at his top level in the last two months."

Congratulations on an excellent international career, @G_Higuain! 👏 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 28, 2019

An appeal has been made to FIFA from Chelsea with regards to their recently imposed transfer ban, which would see the Blues unable to sign any new players in either of the next two transfer windows - leaving Higuain's future unclear.

"I don't know, I'd like to see him at the top in the last two months," Sarri said of Higuain's future. "At the moment only this is really very important. We need Gonzalo at the top. It's not easy I think to get used to this championship.

"The level is different, the way of playing is different, and I think that especially for a striker is really very difficult to get used to the Premier League in only one, two months."

Higuain will be seeking to get back among the goals as Chelsea take on Cardiff on Sunday in another important match in the Blues' bid to break into the top four.