Tottenham Set Huge Asking Price for Real Madrid Target Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur have told Real Madrid it will cost them £130m to sign midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane looks to bolster his squad and recover from an underwhelming campaign.

News of Tottenham's demands comes from The Mirror, who state that club chairman Daniel Levy has insisted that Real pay as much as possible for the star midfielder.

Eriksen is widely viewed as one of the world's finest creative midfielders, and is thought to be one of Zidane's primary targets for the upcoming transfer window. The 27-year-old has been touted as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos, who has attracted interest from both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Real agree to pay the £130m, it would gift Tottenham a sizeable profit on a player who cost them just £12.5m in the summer of 2013.

Los Blancos have pursued some of Tottenham's top talents in the past, with both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale making the switch to the Bernabeu. They have also been linked with striker Harry Kane, although a move for Eriksen is thought to be more likely, given his current contract situation.

During his six years at the club, Eriksen has made 264 appearances, racking up 63 goals and 81 assists. However, despite his individual success, Eriksen is yet to win a trophy with Tottenham, prompting rumours that he may look to leave the club to achieve his goals.

It has also been suggested that Tottenham's wage structure may also be a deciding factor in Eriksen's decision. According to Sky Sports, he is currently on a £70,000-a-week deal, whilst many of the world's top players are said to earn almost three times that figure.

Real would likely have no problem with offering Eriksen such a figure, but it remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to part ways with £130m to sign a player who they could bring in for free in just 12 months' time.